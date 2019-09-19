Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara on Thursday pitched strongly for a "collective leadership" and said it was not possible to build the party keeping him away, amid reports of differences within the state leadership. The former Deputy Chief Minister however ruled out any rivalry between him and Congress Legislature Party leader and Siddaramaiah.

"Keeping someone away, party cannot be built. If someone says they will build the party keeping Parameshwara away, it is not possible. Or by keeping someone else away party cannot be built.

That is why I keep saying it should be collective effort, as each one of has different strengths," Parameshwara said. Speaking to reporters here, he pointed out that party came to power in 2013 as the election was fought under collective leadership.

"Even now it is possible if there is collective leadership, if someone says - he alone can do things - it is not possible," he added. Speculations were rife within certain Congress circles that Parameshwara, who is said to be eyeing the Leader of Opposition post, was unhappy with Siddaramaiah's "growing dominance" in the party.

His absence from the CLP meeting held under the leadership of Siddaramaiah on Wednesday had added fuel to the speculation, despite clarifications issued by party leaders that Parameshwara was in Delhi and hence did not attend it. Prameshwara has said, he had no prior knowledge about the CLP meeting, and got to know about it only after landing in Delhi.

With B S Yediyurappa taking over as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in July, following the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, Leader of the Opposition post is vacant. With Congress now the principal opposition party in the assembly, the position goes to it.

Though, Siddaramaiah as CLP leader is seen as the primary contender for the post, several senior party leaders including Parameshwara are said to be opposed to key post resting with former Chief Minister, and are willing to throw their hat into the ring. There are also talks within the Congress circles regarding the change of KPCC President, party sources said, pointing out that Dinesh Gundu Rao, the incumbent currently holding the post, is considered "close" to Siddaramaiah.

However, Parameshwara seeking to downplay differences within the party, termed speculations about "rift" between him and Siddaramaiah as a "conspiracy". "I feel there is some conspiracy behind projecting it that way, as they know that if we both (Parameshwara and Siddaramaiah) are in good terms Congress will be stronger, and if we are not in good terms it may lead to groupism within the party," he said.

Parameshwara pointed out that he has worked with Siddaramaiah as both party president and Minister in his government. "There may be difference of opinion between us, but that does not mean that there is rivalry between us," he added.

Parmeshwara also said, there was no need to give a "different meaning" to Congress President Sonia Gandhi giving appointment to him for a meeting during his visit to Delhi, while "denying" it to Siddaramaiah recently. Further stating that during Delhi visit he met senior party leader D K Shivakumar, being probed by ED in a money laundering case, Parameshwara said, "he told me that he has not committed any theft or fraud, and it may be true that there may be some mistakes while accounting, and he would face it legally and come out clean." Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in "hate politics" against Shivakumar, a sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat and a former Minister, by "using" ED against him..

