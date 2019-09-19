No one has faith in the BJP govt's economic policies, says Congress

The Congress on Thursday targeted the government on the slowdown in the economy and said its economic policies are such that no one trusted them. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Indians do not wish to keep their money in the country or invest in their businesses and investment is not coming from abroad either.

"Indians do not want to keep their money in the country and invest in businesses. Investment is not coming into the country. What kind of economic policies is the BJP government coming out with that no one has faith in them," she said in a tweet in Hindi. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also took a swipe at the government, saying fast-moving consumer goods should now be renamed as slow-moving consumer goods, keeping in view the growth rate witnessed by them.

"Why continue to call them FMCG? Better that they are renamed as SMCG - Slow Moving Consumer Goods," Ramesh said, while tagging a media report that quotes a Swiss investment bank and financial services company saying "Worst FMCG show likely in 15 years". Another Congress leader, Kapil Sibal took a dig at the government, saying "howdy economy, rowdy polity", while highlighting the slowdown in growth and giving statistics.

"Howdy Economy. Rowdy polity. Direct Taxes growth : Budget Target (2019-2020) : 17.3%. Half-year collections 5%. Need to grow 27% to meet target for year. Advance tax growth this fiscal slowest in 4 years. Credit Suisse: FMCG stares at worst slump in 15 years," he tweeted.

The Congress has been attacking the government on the slowdown in the economy that saw the GDP growth for the June quarter drop to its lowest of 5 per cent in over six years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)