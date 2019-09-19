Mungekar demands round-table conference on slow-down

Policies adopted by the BJP-led Union government after coming to power in 2014 were responsible for the current economic slow-down, economist Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar said here on Thursday. The Narendra Modi government should invite eminent economists and hold a round-table conference to find a way out, the former Rajya Sabha member said, speaking to reporters here.

The slowdown is becoming more and more serious with every passing day, and if no concrete measures were taken, the situation will become critical, he said. "I am doubtful whether the government will make efforts to steer the country out of the slowdown. I request the government to keep political differences aside and invite some eminent economists and organize a round-table conference to deliberate on the issue," he said.

The demonetization of 2016 led to loss of jobs and business closures and affected people's purchasing power, Mungekar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)