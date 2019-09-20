Haryana polls: Congress urges people to pitch in ideas for its manifesto

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, the Congress party has urged masses to pitch in ideas for its manifesto. Interestingly, the photograph for manifesto appeal shared by party Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kumari Selja earlier did not have former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's image in it.

According to sources within the party, team Hooda did not like the leader being left out of the photograph, while his image was included later allegedly after pressure was mounted. The elections in Haryana are scheduled to be held this year and the Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce dates for Assembly elections soon.

The BJP had come to power in Haryana in 2014 for the first time. (ANI)

Also Read: Haryana Cong must forget past and move forward to take on BJP: Selja

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)