India, US can contribute to building more peaceful, stable world: PM

Donald Trump's presence at the Houston event will mark a new milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. He said that it would be the first time a US President will attend an Indian-American community event with him.

Referring to Indo-US relations, Modi said working together, the two nations can contribute to building a more peaceful, stable, secure, sustainable and prosperous world. "I am confident that my visit would present India as a vibrant land of opportunities, a reliable partner and a global leader, and will also help impart new energy to our relations with the US," he said in his departure statement ahead of his week-long visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)