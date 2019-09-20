Ukraine President Zelensky to meet Trump next week: Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold talks with President Donald Trump in New York next week, Kyiv said Friday, the first meeting since Zelensky's May inauguration. Zelensky will be in the United States between September 23-26 to attend the UN General Assembly, his office said.

The meeting with Trump comes amid renewed efforts to end the conflict with Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's east, in which the US is a key backer of Kyiv. The announcement also follows US reports of a complaint filed by a US intelligence official that stemmed from Trump's communications with a foreign leader.

The Washington Post said the complaint centers on Ukraine, citing two people familiar with the matter. It allegedly involves a "promise" made by Trump. Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani have been accused by policial opponents of putting pressure on the Ukrainian government for their own political ends, by withholding US security assistance among other things.

They allege that Trump and Giuliani pressured Kyiv to prosecute Ukrainians who provided evidence against Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort. Democratic lawmakers have also claimed that Kyiv was being pressured to provide damaging information on the son of Joe Biden.

The senior Biden is the leading Democratic hopeful to challenge Trump in next year's presidential election.

