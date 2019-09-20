Why CBI is so 'impatient' in sting case, asks Harish Rawat

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Friday alleged that "some powerful people" wanted to destroy him, adding that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was working with "impatience" in a sting case. He alleged that the central government through its agencies are trying to "pressurise" people.

"Justiciary is autonomous, will punish the guilty, protect the innocent, but why the power looks to be putting pressure on everyone. Am I a threat to the security of the country? Am I a threat to law and order? Am I running away from the country?" he asked. He further wrote on Twitter: "I accept every sentence, but through the judicial process, my right to get justice should be protected, some powerful people want to crush me."

Earlier today, the CBI submitted a report in a sealed cover to Nainital High Court in connection with sting case. The court adjourned the hearing for October 1. Rawat said the agency insisted to take back the preliminary enquiry (PE) report in absence of his advocates in the High Court after it adjourned the hearing.

The case pertains to a video, which surfaced in 2016, purportedly showed him negotiating a deal to bringing nine rebel MLAs back into Congress' fold. After Rawat's victory in the floor test, the state cabinet had decided to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. The central government had, however, rejected the proposal. (ANI)

