Congress appoints Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 21-09-2019 11:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Saturday appointed Supriya Shrinate, who was the party's candidate from Maharajganj in the Lok Sabha polls, as a spokesperson. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson of All India Congress Committee, a statement issued by the party's communication department chief Randeep Surjewala said.

Until a few months ago, Shrinate was a TV journalist. She is the daughter of former Congress MP Harsh Vardhan. She lost to BJP's Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha polls from Maharajganj. Her father Harsh Vardhan was a two-time MP from the seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
