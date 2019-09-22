Pradhan hits out at Cong for criticising govt for not discussing abrogation of Art 370 provisions

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday hit out at the Congress for criticizing the Centre for not discussing abrogations of Article 370 provisions with Kashmiri people and asked if Jawaharlal Nehru took his Cabinet into confidence before taking the "Kashmir problem" to the United Nations. "The Congress raises the question that why you have not discussed with people of Jammu and Kashmir, I would like to ask, did Pandit Nehru discuss with the Cabinet of that time, when Kashmir problem was taken to UNO, did (he) take Cabinet into confidence?" he said.

Pradhan was addressing a 'Jan Jagran Sabha' on 'Abrogation of Article 370 -- Historic Correction of a Historic Blunder' organised by the BJP here on Saturday night. He also asked whether the Congress-led government told the country or the Cabinet "when the Hindus have driven away from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the "historic error (with the abrogation of Article 370)", he said. Article 370 led to a rise in terror activities and corruption and also hampered employment opportunities to youth, among others, Pradhan said.

He also said the curfew is not under place in Jammu and Kashmir and arrival of tourists has begun, he said. Pradhan hit out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments that Modi will address a meeting in the US by spending a lot of money.

Gandhi had on Friday said he is amazed at what the prime minister is ready to do for a stock market bump ahead of his 'HowdyModi' event in Houston, which he termed as the world's most expensive event ever. "Who will make India number one in the world?" Pradhan asked the gathering.

"All of you have confidence and Indians living in America have confidence. But Rahul Gandhi does not have confidence. Rahul Gandhi is saying that Modi is doing meeting going to the US by spending so much money. Rahul Gandhi, we will make money available to you, you also do a meeting. If five people come to listen to you, we will also agree," he said. The Congress governments led by Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi ran the country as per the political will and to fulfill political needs, he alleged.

The people of the country have faith in Modi as he is engaged in the nation's service for the welfare of people, he added. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, BJP leaders and former DGP Jammu and Kashmir Rajendra Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

