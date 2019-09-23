International Development News
Development News Edition
Trump faces anti-India protestors in Houston

PTI Houston
Updated: 23-09-2019 01:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A group of anti-India protestors on Sunday staged demonstrations and showed protest flags to the motorcade of US President Donald Trump while he was heading to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Howdy, Modi' event. On his way back to the airport after addressing the event, Trump again faced a few protestors who were holding Kashmiri separatist flags.

Outside the NRG stadium where the mega event took place, protesters rallied but slowly dissipated. . The protestors were carrying life-size cardboard cutouts of Modi while a group banged on drums.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
