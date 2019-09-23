International Development News
Development News Edition
UK Labour Party would hold EU referendum within 6 months of election win

Reuters London
Updated: 23-09-2019 22:11 IST
Britain's opposition Labour Party would hold a second Brexit referendum no later than six months after winning an election, Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said on Monday.

"An incoming Labour government will legislate for a referendum immediately on taking power and hold that referendum within six months," Starmer told his party's annual conference in Brighton.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
