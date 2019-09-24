Vice Prez bats for implementation of draft education policy

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday pitched for the education system's reorientation and batted for the implementation of the Draft Education Policy-2019. Taking a dig at those opposing the draft policy, Naidu said some people have the habit of jumping to conclusions without reading.

"Let there be a discussion. Let us not come to conclusions without reading it. Let all education institutions, professors, academicians go through the report and then come out with a statement," he said at the platinum jubilee celebrations of BHS Higher Education Society. Naidu also referred to the ancient Gurukul system saying that the 'Guru Shishya Parampara' used to provide value based holistic education, which empowered individuals.

"We must again get back to our roots. I suggest that at the earliest the Centre and the State and different political parties, after going through the new education committee's recommendations, finalise and adopt it," he said. Naidu downplayed the economic slowdown saying that it was only a temporary sluggishness.

"India is on the move. I can assure you. Dont worry about the temporary sluggishness or what they are saying, the decline in the GDP. Indias potentials are strong, our fundamentals are strong." The Vice President said the World Bank report, World Economic Forum, Asian Development Bank, International Monetary Fund and Moodys ratings indicate that India has accelerated its speed. If it continues, India will become the third largest economy in the world, he added.

"India is unstoppable. You have seen a few days back, the American president coming to attend the Indian Prime Ministers programme in America.It had never happened. Thats an indication of growing importance of India, said Naidu referring to the 'Howdy, Modi' event at Houston on Sunday.

On abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Vice President said "Every inch of Kashmir is part of India. The recent development was only an internal reorganisation. It is a prerogative of the people of India." Targeting Pakistan for its opposition to the scrapping of Article 370, Naidu said "We dont want to interfere in the internal matters of any country and we dont like and tolerate any interference of any country in our internal affairs. Let that be clear." PTI GMS BN BN.

