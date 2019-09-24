International Development News
Trump says hopes China, U.S. can reach trade deal

Reuters New York
Updated: 24-09-2019 20:36 IST
United States President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized China's trade practices on Tuesday in an address at the U.N. General Assembly in which he also held out hope that the two economic superpowers could reach a deal to end their trade dispute.

Trump went over a litany of what he called China's unfair trade policies. "It has embraced an economic model dependent on massive market barriers, heavy state subsidies, currency manipulation ... forced technology transfers and the theft of intellectual property, and also trade secrets on a grand scale," he said.

"As far as America is concerned, those days are over."

COUNTRY : United States
