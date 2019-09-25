ED action in MSCB case politically-motivated: Wadettiwar

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday alleged that the ED action in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) case was politically motivated, and sought a probe against the "corrupt" ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis government. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday booked NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his nephew and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and others in a criminal case of money laundering linked to the alleged Rs 25,000-crore scam in the MSCB.

Wadettiwar said the opposition parties have always relentlessly highlighted the failures and corruption of the Fadnavis government. "Now, in fear that the failures and corruption will again be put forth in the people's court by the opposition, the government wanted to suppress the opposition's voice by misusing the ED," he added.

Wadettiwar, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, said, "People are wondering why the opposition leaders are targeted and corruption of the ruling party is unheeded." The government has not initiated any inquiry into a single allegation of corruption of the ministers, he alleged. "The government should have ordered a probe into the allegations and proved that it is transparent," he said.

Wadettiwar said never before in Maharashtra, politics of vengence was seen. "Despite the political differences, there was never an attempt to finish off the political rivals using government agencies," he said..

