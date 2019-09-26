International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Ukraine president says was not pushed by Trump to act on Biden

Reuters New York
Updated: 26-09-2019 00:19 IST
Ukraine president says was not pushed by Trump to act on Biden

Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he was not pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and does not want to involved in the U.S. elections.

"I don't want to be involved to democratic open elections of U.S. state," he said. "We had I think good phone call, it was normal, we spoke about many things ... I think, and you read it, that nobody pushed me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019