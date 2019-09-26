The law passed by Britain's parliament forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay Brexit if he has not reached a deal with the European Union is not perfect, junior Brexit minister James Duddridge said on Thursday.

The government has repeatedly said it will obey the law, but Johnson has also said he will not request an extension to Britain's scheduled Oct. 31 exit, prompting repeated questions from lawmakers as to how it can do both. "The bill is not perfect," Duddridge told parliament.

He specifically cited an amendment to the law, put forward by opposition Labour lawmaker Stephen Kinnock, which sets out that a delay should be used to debate and approve a Brexit deal based largely on the agreement reached by Johnson's predecessor Theresa May. "The Kinnock amendment that was passed, the government believes does have deficiencies and its effect is unclear," he said.

