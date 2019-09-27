International Development News
Ban on Pramod Muthalik's entry into Goa extended by 60 days

PTI Panaji
Updated: 27-09-2019 19:43 IST
The Goa government on Friday extended by 60 days the ban on the entry of Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik and his associates into the state. The order, which came into effect from September 18 this year, under section 144 of CrPC was issued by South Goa district collector Ajit Roy.

"It is apprehended that his communal speeches will promote enmity among various religious communities and will be prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, public peace and safety," the order stated. Muthalik has been banned from entering Goa since 2014.

Last year, the Supreme Court had rejected Muthalik's plea seeking that the ban be overturned..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
