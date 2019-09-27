International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

PM Modi holds talks with Greek counterpart Mitsotakis

PTI Newyork
Updated: 27-09-2019 21:57 IST
PM Modi holds talks with Greek counterpart Mitsotakis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis during which they reviewed India-Greece relations and discussed steps to intensify political, economic and people to people exchanges.

Modi held talks with Mitsotakis just after addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly here.

"And a bilateral meeting between PM @narendramodi with the PM of Greece @kmitsotakis just after delivering the address at #UNGA Both leaders reviewed the state of bilateral relations and discussed steps to intensify political, economic and people to people exchanges," Ministry of External Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019