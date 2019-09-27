PM Modi holds talks with Greek counterpart Mitsotakis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis during which they reviewed India-Greece relations and discussed steps to intensify political, economic and people to people exchanges.

Modi held talks with Mitsotakis just after addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly here.

"And a bilateral meeting between PM @narendramodi with the PM of Greece @kmitsotakis just after delivering the address at #UNGA Both leaders reviewed the state of bilateral relations and discussed steps to intensify political, economic and people to people exchanges," Ministry of External Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

