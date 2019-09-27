WB education minister making 'undignified' comments on Guv:

Union minister Babul Supriyo on Friday said West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee is making 'undignified' comments on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Chatterjee, also secretary-general of the ruling Trinamool Congress, has recently said the governor of making several comments and issuing statements on the Jadavpur University fracas and governance in West Bengal, but he should remember that being the state's constitutional head. he should follow certain norms.

Asked for his reaction on this, Supriyo told reporters, "The education minister should not make comments which are not in sync with the dignity of his ministerial designation. The minister has been issuing statements from political standpoint." The relation between the state government and the governor was strained over the Jadavpur University fracas on September 19, when Union minister Babul Supriyo was heckled and held up in the university campus by a section of students and Dhankhar reached there to "rescue" him. The governor had met JU Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das and two other senior officials of Jadavpur University and discussed ensuring academic excellence of the institute.

