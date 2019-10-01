BJP plans ten rallies by PM in poll-bound Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address at least ten rallies for the Assembly election campaign in Maharashtra, a BJP leader said on Tuesday. Union home minister Amit Shah will hold around 20 rallies across the state, the party source said.

The state, where the saffron party is hoping to retain power in alliance with the Shiv Sena, will go to the polls on October 21. "We are planning to hold some 10 rallies of the prime minister, and Shah is scheduled to address 20 rallies," said the source.

Several other senior party leaders too will hit the campaign trail, he added..

