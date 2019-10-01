Indiana Governor Holcomb meets PM

Governor of the US state of Indiana on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a tweet, governor Eric Holcomb said he was honoured to meet the prime minister.

"We discussed ideas for future collaborations between India and Indiana, including our shared love of sports," he said. Modi said India is delighted to work with the "great state of Indiana".

"This will add immense strength to our ties with USA," he wrote on Twitter.

