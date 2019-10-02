Vice president, PM pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary and urged people to implement Gandhian principles in their daily lives. "As we pay reverential homage to the Mahatma on his 150th Birth Anniversary, let us strive to transform our lives by internalizing and implementing the Gandhian principles in our daily life," the vice president said in his tweet.

The prime minister said the nation expresses its gratitude to Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. "We pledge to continue working hard to realize his dreams and create a better planet," Modi wrote on Twitter.

In a short video on Gandhi, Modi said his message of peace is still relevant to the world community. The prime minister also referred to the seven perversions Gandhi had cautioned people about. These are- wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, visit without ethics, science without humanity, religion without sacrifice and politics without principles.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)