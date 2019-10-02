International Development News
Russia's Putin says global confidence in dollar is falling

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 02-10-2019 18:06 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Washington's use of the dollar as a political tool is backfiring as more and more countries are reducing their holdings of the greenback and switching to other currencies in trade contracts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin also said the U.S. was "rudely intervening" in European affairs by objecting to the construction of the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
