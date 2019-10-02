N.Irish DUP party backs Johnson's new Brexit proposals

The Northern Irish political party which supports Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Britain's parliament, the Democratic Unionist Party, gave its backing to Johnson's proposals for a renegotiated Brexit deal.

The DUP said the proposals did not endanger the United Kingdom's internal market and protected the Good Friday Agreement, the 1998 Northern Irish peace deal.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Conor Humphries)

Also Read: Boris Johnson demands election as UK Parliament scenes get chaotic

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)