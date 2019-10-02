Cong MLA Aditi Singh participates in UP Assembly's special session despite oppn boycott

Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh on Wednesday participated in a special session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly convened on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, defying her party's decision to boycott the event. She attended the special 36-hour session that began on Wednesday and spoke in the House, even as opposition parties, including Samajwadi Party, BSP, Congress and SBSJ, boycotted the proceedings, claiming the state government was just out to set a record.

Asked about speaking in the House, despite the boycott by the opposition, she said, "If you heard my speech, I only spoke about development and sustainable development goals. I practice politics the way my father used to do it -- whatever I feel is correct, I do it." Singh said that she came to the house and participated in discussions as she felt that it was an appropriate thing to do.

When asked if she had deviated from the party line, she said, "I rose above party line and tried to speak on development... This is my first and foremost priority." Asked whether the party might initiate action against her, Singh said, "It is the party's call and whatever decision they will take, I am ready to accept it. I did whatever I felt was appropriate."

Asked she was likely to take any big decision, she said, "For me, the big decision is to work more in the constituency."

