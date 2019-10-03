Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Dallas policewoman gets 10 years for murder; 'I forgive you,' victim's brother says

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday by a Texas jury that found her guilty of murder for walking into a neighbor's apartment thinking it was her own and shooting him as he ate ice cream. The jury came to its verdict in less than six hours on Tuesday, convicting Guyger, who is white, in the 2018 killing of Botham Jean, a 26-year-old black PwC accountant. His death sparked street protests last year, particularly when prosecutors initially opted to bring the lesser charge of manslaughter against Guyger, 31. Apple CEO Cook opposes Trump, backs 'dreamer' immigrants in Supreme Court

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday filed a brief at the U.S. Supreme Court opposing President Donald Trump's effort to end a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought into the United States illegally as children. The brief was filed on behalf of the company and Cook as an individual as well as Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of retail and people. The company said it has 443 employees who have benefited from the program, which was implemented in 2012 by the Republican Trump's Democratic predecessor Barack Obama. Harris leads U.S. Democrats in Facebook ads on impeachment; Biden absent

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris is funding the most new Facebook ads calling for President Donald Trump's impeachment among the 19 Democrats seeking their party's nomination to face the Republican president in the November 2020 election, a Reuters review of Facebook ad data shows. Noticeably absent from tallies of Democrats' pro-impeachment ads is former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading presidential contender who is at the center of the Ukraine controversy involving a call between Trump and Ukraine's president that led to last week's launch of a House impeachment inquiry against the president. U.S. military intensifies scrutiny on housing, issues ultimatum on health hazards

Three branches of the U.S. military have increased scrutiny of housing landlord Balfour Beatty Communities, with the Air Force demanding the company address health hazards and the Army and Navy announcing new inquiries of its maintenance practices. The Air Force's concerns were issued with an ultimatum: Balfour Beatty has 90 days to submit a plan to resolve "concerns with serious life, health, and safety issues" in housing at all 21 Air Force bases where it operates, John Henderson, the Air Force assistant secretary for installations, wrote Balfour Beatty Communities President Christopher Williams this week. Man gets four months in prison for threatening to kill Boston Globe employees

A California man was sentenced on Wednesday to four months in prison for threatening to kill employees at the Boston Globe in retaliation for its role coordinating an editorial response by hundreds of newspapers to U.S. President Donald Trump's attacks on the media. U.S. District Judge William Young in Boston said a prison sentence was necessary to punish Robert Chain, 69, for the "appalling" threats that prosecutors say he made by phone to employees at the Boston Globe and The New York Times. U.S. says federal court should decide Trump tax return dispute

A dispute over whether New York state prosecutors can obtain President Donald Trump's tax returns raises "significant constitutional issues" and should be decided in federal court, not state court, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance subpoenaed eight years of Trump's tax returns and other records from the president's longtime accounting firm Mazars USA on Aug. 29 as part of a criminal investigation. The scope of that investigation is unclear. Trump slams impeachment probe as hoax as Democrats seek White House documents

President Donald Trump on Wednesday angrily denounced an impeachment inquiry into his July telephone call with Ukraine's leader as Democratic lawmakers said they would subpoena White House records about the call. At a joint news conference with Finland's president, a frustrated Trump blasted reporters who asked about the probe, which he called a hoax and a fraud, but said he would cooperate with the inquiry. "I always cooperate," he said. Senator Bernie Sanders hospitalized after experiencing chest pains

Senator Bernie Sanders has halted campaigning for president after being hospitalized on Tuesday with chest pains that required doctors to insert two stents after finding a blockage in one artery, his campaign said on Wednesday. "Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits," senior campaign advisor Jeff Weaver said in a statement. "He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates." Sanders presidential campaign pivots health scare to Medicare for All message

Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential election campaign on Wednesday sought to use news the candidate had a heart procedure to highlight the benefits of his trademark Medicare for All healthcare plan. Sanders' campaign canceled campaign events and pulled TV ads after the 78-year-old U.S. senator had two stents inserted into an artery after he experienced discomfort during a campaign visit to Nevada on Tuesday. Vintage B-17 bomber makes fiery fatal landing in Connecticut, seven killed

A World War Two-era B-17 bomber trying to make an emergency landing at an airport near Hartford, Connecticut, crashed and burned on Wednesday, killing seven people and closing the airport for several hours, authorities said. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress returned to Bradley International Airport within 10 minutes of takeoff after reporting "some type of problem," but lost control on the runway

