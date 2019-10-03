North Ireland business chiefs slam Johnson's Brexit plan

London, Oct 3 (AFP) Northern Ireland's business leaders on Thursday lashed out at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new Brexit plan as costly and unworkable. Johnson's strategy would tackle the Irish border issue by taking Northern Ireland -- part of the United Kingdom -- out of the European Union's customs union but keeping it aligned with EU member Ireland's rules and regulations for goods.

"The Prime Minister's long awaited proposal is hugely disappointing," said Aodhon Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium industry body. "It is clear that he has not listened to the needs of the Northern Ireland business community or Northern Ireland households."

The plan would effectively create two temporary economic borders -- including one in the Irish Sea between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland. The proposal would create an "all-island regulatory zone" on the island of Ireland covering all goods including agrifood.

This means Northern Ireland sticking with EU goods regulations to ensure they are the same on both sides of the border. The move aims to eliminate all regulatory checks to trade in goods across the border.

Yet Connolly labelled them unworkable and costly for companies. "This will lead to complexity, delays, tariffs, VAT and cost rises that will make NI goods less competitive and squeeze our household budgets," he added.

"The measures are predicated on intrusive surveillance which will put a burden on business and be disruptive for border communities. "In short, these proposals are unworkable and unpalatable," Connolly added.

Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drinks Federation industry organisation, also slammed the plan for shifting the costs onto businesses. "Unfortunately these proposals don't work for shoppers and consumers," Wright said.

"That's because they ask food and drink businesses operating in Northern Ireland to pay -- through new bureaucracy and costs -- for the government's inability to agree a comprehensive exit deal." The Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, whose membership consists of some 1,200 companies, was also critical.

"Businesses are telling us that the potential increased costs will seriously damage business supply lines and indeed business survival," the organisation said in a tweet. However, the Confederation of British Industry in Northern Ireland, which represents employers, gave a muted welcome but warned that time was running out fast to avoid no-deal.

"It is a step forward to have fresh proposals on the table, yet Northern Ireland businesses are clear they represent a basis for further discussions, not the final destination," said director Angela McGowan. "While the creation of a regulatory zone is welcome, for reasons we all understand frictionless trade on the island of Ireland must mean just that, with no possibility of a hard border. No firm wants to face friction on two fronts."

She added: "The vast majority of firms want to leave the EU with a deal -- and progress is needed now." (AFP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)