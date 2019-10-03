Putin: we will keep working with U.S. to the extent they will

Moscow is willing to keep working with Washington even as President Donald Trump's focus shifts to his domestic political woes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We must take into account what is going on domestically there," Putin told a conference on international politics. "It is impossible to stop working with such a global power as the United States and I plan to do this to the extent they can do the same."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)