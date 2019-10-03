International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Putin: we will keep working with U.S. to the extent they will

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 03-10-2019 23:14 IST
Putin: we will keep working with U.S. to the extent they will

Russian President Vladimir Putin (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Moscow is willing to keep working with Washington even as President Donald Trump's focus shifts to his domestic political woes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We must take into account what is going on domestically there," Putin told a conference on international politics. "It is impossible to stop working with such a global power as the United States and I plan to do this to the extent they can do the same."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019