Ukraine has taken no legal action against Burisma people so far - prosecutor's office

Reuters Kyiv
Updated: 04-10-2019 18:24 IST
Ukraine's top prosecutor's office said on Friday that no legal action has been taken so far against people linked to the gas company Burisma, where former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's son served on the board until earlier this year.

U.S. President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July 25 phone call to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.

