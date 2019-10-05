International Development News
Democrats seek documents from VP Pence in Trump impeachment probe

PTI Washington DC
Updated: 05-10-2019 01:52 IST
Democrats in Congress asked US Vice President Mike Pence for documents on his possible role in pressuring Ukraine as part of the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

"Recently, public reports have raised questions about any role you may have played in conveying or reinforcing the president's stark message to the Ukrainian president," three Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry wrote in a letter addressed to Pence.

"Pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, we are hereby requesting that you produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 15, 2019," they wrote.

