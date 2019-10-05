BJP ticket aspirant's supporters block road in Latur district

Supporters of BJP leader Ramesh Karad staged a blockade on Latur-Ambejogai national highway on Saturday, demanding that he be given ticket for the Assembly election. They brought the traffic on the highway to a halt at Renapur for a few hours before calling off the protest, the police said.

Karad had contested from Latur (Rural) seat on BJP ticket in 2014 and lost to his Congress rival. This time, he wanted to stand for election again, but the constituency was given to the Shiv Sena as part of the seat-sharing deal between the two saffron parties..

