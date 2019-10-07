New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL9 JK-SITUATION Normal life remains disrupted for 64th day in Kashmir Srinagar: Normal life remained affected in Kashmir for the 64th consecutive day on Monday as main markets continued to be shut and public transport off the roads, officials said.

DEL3 HR-POLL-MODI RALLIES Modi to address four rallies in run-up to Haryana Assembly polls Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four election rallies over two days in the run-up to the October 21 Haryana Assembly polls. DES10 UP-CONG-ADITI Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh among Cong's 40 star campaigners for Oct 21 Assembly bypolls Lucknow: The name of the Congress's Rae Bareli MLA, Aditi Singh, who has been served a show-cause notice for defying a party whip and attending a special 36-hour session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, has made it to the list of the party's star campaigners for the Assembly bypolls due later this month.

DES3 PB-STUDENTS-ACCIDENT Three students from Punjab killed in road accident in Canada Jalandhar: Three students from Punjab, who were pursuing higher studies from a college in Canada, were killed when their car met with an accident in Ontario. RDK RDK.

