US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court weighs major gay, transgender employment rights case

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. ambassador to EU faces questions in Trump impeachment probe

Congress's impeachment investigation into U.S. President Donald Trump turns on Tuesday to the U.S. ambassador to the European Union and the role he may have played in trying to get Ukraine to probe Trump's political rival, Joseph Biden. Gordon Sondland, who donated $1 million to the Republican president's inauguration committee, will meet behind closed doors with a staff of three Democratic-led House committees.

Restoring felon voting rights a 'mess' in battleground Florida

Clifford Tyson wants to help choose America's next president. But the Florida resident fears his vote might return him to jail. Tyson, 63, owes court-ordered fines and fees for three felony convictions, one for robbery, two for theft, all decades old. Under a Florida law that went into effect July 1, he must pay those penalties before casting a ballot or risk being prosecuted for voter fraud.

U.S. Supreme Court weighs major gay, transgender employment rights case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday wades into a major LGBT rights dispute over whether a landmark decades-old federal anti-discrimination law that prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of sex covers gay and transgender workers. The justices, a day after kicking off their new nine-month term, are set to hear two hours of arguments in three related cases, with LGBT rights activists planning demonstrations outside the courthouse.

Southwest pilots sue Boeing for misleading them on 737 MAX

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit against Boeing Co alleging that the planemaker "deliberately misled" the airline and pilots about its 737 MAX aircraft. The grounding of the 737 MAX in March has wiped out more than 30,000 Southwest Airlines flights, causing over $100 million in lost wages for pilots, the union said.

Judge's order releasing Trump's tax returns and blasting 'repugnant' immunity claim put on hold

A federal judge on Monday said eight years of U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns must be provided to Manhattan prosecutors, forcefully rejecting the president's argument that he was immune from criminal investigations. Trump's returns will not be turned over immediately after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan granted the president's request to temporarily block the order, handed down by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero.

Powerhouse U.S. cities home to worst wage inequality

Wage inequality has soared in many of the United States' biggest cities over the past 35 years as companies cluster in urban centers, driving big paychecks for in-demand workers, according to a report by the New York Federal Reserve https://libertystreeteconomics.newyorkfed.org/2019/10/some-places-are-much-more-unequal-than-others.html. At the same time, a broad swath of Americans in the very same cities is being left behind, with wage increases for low- to middle-wage employees failing to keep pace with the dramatic gains by high-end workers.

Two school districts sue Juul over vaping 'epidemic'

Two public school districts on Monday sued Juul Labs Inc, accusing the company of endangering their students and draining their resources by marketing its addictive e-cigarettes to teenagers. The St. Charles, Missouri, and Olathe, Kansas, public school systems appeared to be the first school districts to join the rising wave of litigation against Juul.

Biden vows free community college, help for schools serving minorities

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden would make community college free and invest $70 billion in historically black colleges and universities as well as those serving other under-represented groups, his campaign said Tuesday. Biden's plan comes as the former vice president is seeking to hold on to his lead among black Democratic voters in the contest for the party's nomination to run against Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

U.S. women's team fights back against governing body's pay claims

U.S. women's national soccer team players pushed back in a court filing on Monday against claims by the U.S. Soccer Federation that some members earn more than their male counterparts, as they argued for class-action status in the latest chapter of their closely-watched legal fight. All 28 members of the U.S. women's national soccer team sued the U.S. Soccer Federation for gender discrimination in March in a lawsuit that included complaints about wages and working conditions.

State attorney general group probing Facebook could expand to 40: source

An estimated 40 U.S. state attorneys general will participate in a probe of Facebook Inc, a source said on Monday, suggesting many more states want allegations of anti-competitive practices at the social media company investigated. The probe of Facebook, announced in September, is led by New York and includes Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia.

