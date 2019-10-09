Trump says Turkey's attack on Syria is 'a bad idea'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Turkey against attacking Syria, saying its assault was "a bad idea" not backed by the United States, and called on Ankara to protect religious minorities.

"The United States does not endorse this attack and has made it clear to Turkey that this operation is a bad idea," Trump said in a statement released by the White House. "Turkey has committed to protecting civilians, protecting religious minorities, including Christians, and ensuring no humanitarian crisis takes place—and we will hold them to this commitment."

Also Read: Turkey: Earthquake shakes Istanbul, nearby cities; no damage reported

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)