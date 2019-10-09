Cash seized

Cash of Rs 8.17 lakh was seized by Election Commission officials and police from a car here on Wednesday. A 42-year-old man who was carrying the cash was detained.

Police are keeping vigilance on movement of cash and liquor as assembly elections are scheduled to take place in Maharashtra on October 21. The car was stopped at Sion junction around 10 am and upon search, cash was found inside.

The car belonged to a Ghatkopar-based businessman and probe as to the money's origin was going on..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)