Iraqi PM to ask parliament to approve cabinet reshuffle -news conference

Reuters Baghdad
Updated: 10-10-2019 00:06 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Wednesday that he would ask parliament to approve a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday. Abdul Mahdi said he would submit a new list of ministers to parliament next week for approval.

The move was the latest attempt to appease protesters, who called for the removal of the government and a political class it views as corrupt, during a week of bloody protests. At least 110 people were killed and more than 6,000 wounded in the capital and the south in a violent crackdown by security forces.

Iraq
