REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies attacked Kurdish militia in northeast Syria on Wednesday, pounding them with air strikes and artillery before starting a cross-border ground operation that could transform an eight-year-old war.

GERMANY-SHOOTING/ Gunman kills two in livestreamed attack at German synagogue

BERLIN/HALLE, Germany, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A gunman who denounced Jews opened fire outside a German synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, and killed two people as he livestreamed his attack. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER Running the roadblock: House Democrats seeking way around White House on impeachment

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Facing a White House vowing to block the U.S. House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, Democratic congressional leaders on Thursday were plotting the next moves in their probe of President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. USA-SECURITY/LEAK

U.S. arrests counterterrorism analyst over leaks to journalists WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A counterterrorism analyst with the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency was arrested on Wednesday over charges he leaked classified materials about a foreign country's weapons system to two journalists in 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Justice Department said in federal court filings on Wednesday.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE/CHINA

Top-level U.S.-China trade talks resume as irritants sour atmosphere WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The United States' and China's top trade negotiators were set to meet on Thursday for the first time since late July to try to find a way out of a 15-month trade war as new irritants between the world's two largest economies threatened hopes for progress.

JOHNSON&JOHNSON-RISPERDAL/ Massive jury award against J&J highlights risks of its legal strategy

A jury award that hit Johnson & Johnson with $8 billion in punitive damages for a case involving its anti-psychotic drug Risperdal highlights the risks of the drugmaker's all-or-nothing legal strategy, several legal experts told Reuters on Wednesday. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-OZZY OSBOURNE/ Ozzy Osbourne says he's recovering,'not dying,' but again postpones tour

LOS ANGELES, Oct 9 (Reuters) - British rocker Ozzy Osbourne on Wednesday postponed his solo European tour for a second time but insisted that he was not dying or retiring despite a year of bad health. MEXICO-JOSEJOSE/

'Stories through is music': Jose Jose fans pay tribute to Mexican singer MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Waving white roses, singing ballads and clutching portraits of a dapper man in a tuxedo, thousands of fans paid tribute to late pop crooner Jose Jose on Wednesday at a music-filled ceremony in Mexico City.

SPORTS CHINA-BASKETBALL/NBA

Chinese organisers cancel NBA fan event amid free speech row SHANGHAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Chinese organisers on Wednesday cancelled a fan event on the eve of a National Basketball Association (NBA) exhibition game in Shanghai, the latest fallout in a growing dispute over a tweet by a team official supporting protests in Hong Kong.

WORLDCUP/TYPHOON Rugby-England v France, NZ v Italy cancelled due to typhoon

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Rugby World Cup organisers were forced to call off matches for the first time in the tournament's 32-year history on Thursday - eliminating Italy as a result - saying the risk from Typhoon Hagibis made hosting them an impossibility on safety grounds. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

FACTBOX-As Trump touts economic gains, Democrats push for massive reform Democratic presidential candidates say Trump's policies have only benefitted the rich while leaving behind the working class, and many are proposing broad changes such as a rollback of Trump's tax cuts and free college tuition. We look at the top 2020 presidential candidates' proposals on jobs, taxes and government assistance.

10 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT BALKANS-TRILATERAL MEETING/ (TV)

Serbian president, North Macedonia's and Albania's prime ministers meet for talks Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama and North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev meet for talks in the northern Serbia's city of Novi Sad.

10 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/PROFILES-LOS ANGELES (PIX)

The migrant caravans: Finding Freedom and hardship in America Luis Rodriguez, 20, fled El Salvador with his father and the man he had been in a secret relationship with since high school. The couple had been assaulted on a dark, remote beach where they were accustomed to meeting. The attack is documented in a police report that recommended the men “emigrate.” After being detained for a few months in California, he was chosen by fellow migrant detainees to write a letter of protest about forced labor and other poor conditions there. Following his detention and exhausting journey, he has recovered and is on track to get his GED.

10 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT ROMANIA-POLITICS/VOTE (TV)

Opposition seeks to topple government in no-confidence vote Romania's centrist opposition is seeking to topple the Social Democrat government in a parliamentary no-confidence vote, one year ahead of a general election, accusing it of undermining the economy and sapping the independence of the judiciary.

10 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT UKRAINE-PRESIDENT/ (PIX) (TV)

Ukraine's president holds hours-long press meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will hold hours-long press-marathon at a food market in Kiev.

10 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/PROFILES-INTRODUCTION (PIX)

The migrant caravans: A common road toward different fates Reuters’journalists, who followed the 2018-19 migrant caravans on the ground from their inception, continued to keep track of migrants to see where, and how, they ended up. Facing an increasingly complex and shifting constellation of U.S. policies aimed at reducing immigration, many landed in uncertain territory. Many remain there. Reuters chose to profile six migrants from three Central American countries, based largely on their varying backgrounds – male and female, young and older, gay and straight. Reporters, photographers and videographers followed them though detentions, deportations, family separations and course changes, as well as hopeful, if fragile, beginnings in the United States.

10 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER (TV)

Running the roadblock: House Democrats seeking way around White House on impeachment Facing a White House vowing to block the U.S. House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, Democratic congressional leaders on Thursday were plotting the next moves in their probe of President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

10 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER-BARCLAY

EU, UK Brexit negotiators lunch to seek last-minute way out of negotiations deadlock The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay meet over lunch in Brussels to discuss any last-minute way out of the negotiating impasse ahead of Britain's departure date on Oct.31.

10 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/PROFILES-MEXICO CITY

The migrant caravans: Landing in the country he planned to pass through Daniel Castillo, a 20-year-old Honduran, fractured his skull in a bus accident just short of the U.S. border. Since then he has formed a friendship with a benefactor, Veronica Ruiz Lagier, a Mexican anthropologist. He calls his adopted mother. She set him up in an apartment in Mexico City, where he is slowly recovering from the terror he felt in Honduras, where he said gang members stalked him and shot him in the leg. Despite dreams of eventually settling in the United States, he’s happy in Mexico and staying put for now.

10 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/PROFILES-YORO-HONDURAS

The migrant caravans: Deportation divides father and son Jose Caceres, 31, is back working in the arid fields of Yoro, Honduras, after being separated from his 12-year-old son at the U.S. border under the administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy. As his son was led away crying, Jose was accused by a border official of having an open criminal case against him in his homeland. He struggled to prove that his record was clear – and ultimately received confirmation from the Honduran government in a watermarked document – but it was too late. He was deported and can’t enter the U.S. for five years.

10 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/PROFILES-FORT WORTH (PIX) (TV)

The migrant caravans: Missing home and praying not to be sent back Irma Rivera, 33, and her two young children fled Guatemala after her husband was murdered in a land dispute. She is living with her sister while seeking asylum in the United States.

10 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/PROFILES-EUGENE (PIX)

The migrant caravans: 10-year-old faces 9-month detention Anderson fled Guatemala when he was 10 years old, with the grandmother who raised him. They rode the trains together, clinging to box cars. They were separated at the U.S. border - she was detained in California and Anderson flown 2,000 miles away to a New York children’s center. He was there for 10 months, where case management documents say he was medicated for ADHD and molested by another child. At times, he became aggressive with others too. His release was delayed by a nationwide backlog of kids in detention. After he was finally freed to live with his mother in Eugene, his grandmother was deported.

10 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/PROFILES-BERKELEY (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

The migrant caravans: Finally feeling safe, she longs for her wife and son Marveny,Suchite, 24, lives with her American immigration sponsor, in a bungalow on a tree-lined street here, where a neighbor’s yard sign reads: “No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.” Marveny left Guatemala in a hurry and joined a caravan heading to the United States. According to her asylum claim, she had been raped, beaten and threatened repeatedly since she came out as lesbian as a teenager.

10 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT HUNGARY-POLITICS/ (TV)

INTERVIEW with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto Interview with Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto ahead of Russian President Putin's visit to Budapest. Main focus will be on sanctions against Russia, the nuclear plant that Rosatom is building in Hungary, and Brexit.

10 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-CONSPIRACIES

EXPLAINER-How Trump used the U.S. government to chase conspiracy theories President Donald Trump has enlisted parts of the U.S. government and key allies in the pursuit of unproven or disproven conspiracy theories, some incubated in the dark and anonymous corners of the Internet.

10 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Irish foreign minister speaks at event Simon Coveney addresses Dublin Chamber of Commerce annual dinner

10 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

EU-ECOFIN/ (TV) EU finance ministers meet to discuss anti-money laundering rules, tax havens

European Union finance ministers meet in Luxembourg to discuss a reform of EU rules to counter money laundering and the update of the bloc's lists of tax havens. 10 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

SERBIA-RATES/ Serbia's central bank annouces benchmark rate

Serbia's central bank to annouce benchmark rate 10 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRAZIL-GULF/ Brazil Foreign Ministry briefing on upcoming presidential trip to Arab nations

Brazil's Foreign Ministry briefs press on President Jair Bolsonaro's visit to UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia later this month. 10 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks before Yahoo summit

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in fireside chat on the Federal Reserve, economy and markets before the Yahoo Finance 2019 All Markets Summit, in New York. 10 Oct 12:15 ET / 16:15 GMT

USA-FED/DALY San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks to students and staff in La Jolla, Calif.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in a fireside chat with Preuss School students and staff, in La Jolla, Calif. 10 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

USA-FED/BOARDMEETING Federal Reserve Board holds open meeting on banking issues

Federal Reserve Board holds open meeting to discuss final rules for tailoring its enhanced prudential standards and resolution plan requirements for large foreign and domestic banks, and a proposal modifying the fees charged on large banks for their supervision under the revised prudential standards, in Washington. 10 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks in San Diego.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before a San Diego business and community leaders luncheon, in San Diego, Calif. 10 Oct 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

USA-FED/MESTER Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks at John Carroll University

Federal Resserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in fireside chat before the Edward J. and Louise E. Mellen Executive Speaker Series hosted by John Carroll University, in University Heights, Ohio. 10 Oct 17:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON/EARTHQUAKE BIRD WRAP (TV)

Alicia Vikander talks about new mystery movie Actress Alicia Vikander stars in crime thriller ''Earthquake Bird'' set in Tokyo.

10 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT NEW YORK-CUBA GOODING JR/ (TV)

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s trial begins in New York Actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s trial begins in New York

10 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ZIMBABWE-HEALTH/ (PIX) Zimbabwe court to rule on whether doctors strike is legal

Zimbabwe's Labour Court expected to rule on whether an ongoing strike by public sector doctors is legal. The doctors defied a government ultimatum to return to work on Monday. 10 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

U.N. Security Council to discuss Syria on Thursday after Turkey takes military action - diplomats The United Nations Security Council will meet on Syria behind closed-doors on Thursday, diplomats said, after Turkey launched a military operation against Kurdish fighters in the northeast of the country.

10 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-PRIVACY/CALIFORNIA California attorney general to make privacy announcement

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will host a press conference in San Francisco to discuss privacy. No further details were disclosed. 10 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

Also Read: US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in impeachment inquiry

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)