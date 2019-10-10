BJP accuses BJD govt of hijacking central scheme, protests

The opposition BJP on Thursday staged a dharna near Raj Bhavan here accusing the BJD government in Odisha of hijacking the Centre's PMAY scheme. The saffron party supporters, including MLAs, during the dharna highlighted how the BJD government hijacked Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

"The BJD government in Odisha changed the name of the PMAY to Mo Ghar Yojana and distributes houses to needy people under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY)," said BJP state general secretary P Harichandan. Harichandan also alleged that the state government has allotted work order through tender by replacing the logo of the central scheme with the chief minister's photo and picture of BPGY.

This apart, Harichandan said there was no geo-tagging of houses for the beneficiaries whose names have figured in the preliminary list. This is violation of the rules, he alleged.

BJP leader Bhrugu Baxipatra, alleged that they have been condemning the undemocratic act of misusing the Centre's aid allotted under PMAY. The protestors later submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Odisha, Prof Ganeshi Lal, and demanded action against the BJD government..

