Democrats subpoena U.S. Energy Secretary Perry in Trump impeachment probe

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 11-10-2019 01:47 IST
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

Congressional Democrats issued a subpoena for U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Thursday over his role in President Donald Trump's effort to get Ukraine's president to investigate a political rival.

"Recently, public reports have raised questions about any role you may have played in conveying or reinforcing the President's stark message to the Ukrainian President," the chairman of three House of Representatives committees leading the probe wrote in a letter to Perry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
