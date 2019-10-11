REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for his peacemaking efforts with Eritrea.

SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA/ Turkey bombards Syrian Kurdish militia, thousands flee as death toll mounts

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes and artillery hit Kurdish militia targets in northeast Syria on the third day of an offensive that has killed hundreds of people, forced tens of thousands to flee and turned Washington's establishment against President Donald Trump.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ Former Ukraine envoy scheduled to testify in Trump impeachment probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House's promise to stonewall a congressional impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump will get an early test on Friday, when the former ambassador to Ukraine is scheduled to testify to House of Representatives investigators.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE-PG-E/

California governor says broad power shutdown to prevent fires 'unacceptable' LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom called a widespread electricity shutdown triggered by a power company to prevent wildfires "unacceptable", as gale-force winds and dry weather posed a critical fire threat to the north of the state.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

With U.S. tariffs looming, China drums up hope for a partial trade deal BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese state newspaper said on Friday that a "partial" trade deal would benefit China and the United States, and Washington should take the offer on the table, reflecting Beijing's aim of cooling the row before more U.S. tariffs kick in.

RENAULT-CEO/ Renault ousts CEO Bollore in abrupt shake-up

PARIS (Reuters) - The board of French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) on Friday voted to oust Thierry Bollore as CEO, naming the firm's financial director Clotilde Delbos to take over his job on an interim basis.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON-EARTHQUAKE-BIRD/ Alicia Vikander takes on bilingual role in Tokyo-set 'Earthquake Bird'

LONDON (Reuters) - Alicia Vikander plays a murder suspect caught in a love triangle in "Earthquake Bird," a thriller set in 1989 Tokyo in which the Oscar winner performs in English as well as Japanese. SPORTS

CHINA-BASKETBALL-NBA-MEDIA-ADDRESS/ NBA scraps media access to teams in China amid HK tweet backlash

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - The National Basketball Association said on Friday it won't make the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers available to media for the rest of their China visit, amid a furore over a tweet by a Houston Rockets executive supporting Hong Kong's protesters.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-TYPHOON/

Nervous Scots no longer laughing about 'Typhoon Haggis' TOKYO (Reuters) - As Tokyo braces for the arrival of Typhoon Hagibis, Scotland fans are no longer laughing at its revised appellation of "Haggis" as they hope it moves on quickly enough for their crucial World Cup pool game against Japan to go ahead on Sunday.

UPCOMING BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AUTOS-USA/USED (PIX) Rising old used car prices help push poor Americans over the edge

For America's working poor, the essential ingredient for getting and keeping a job - having a car - has never been more costly, and millions of people are finding it impossible to keep up with payments despite prolonged economic growth and low unemployment. 11 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks before Council on Foreign Relations

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in fireside chat before the Council on Foreign Relations C. Peter McColough Series on International Economics, in New York. 11 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

PURDUE PHARMA-BANKRUPTCY/ Judge to consider request by OxyContin maker Purdue to pause litigation against company

A U.S. bankruptcy judge will consider a request by Purdue Pharma LP to pause for nine months thousands of lawsuits against the OxyContin maker accusing it and its controlling Sackler family of contributing the nationwide opioid addiction crisis. Two dozen states oppose the request and have accused the Sacklers of using the Purdue bankruptcy to shield the family's billion-dollar wealth from victims. 11 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN Fed's Kaplan speaks in San Francisco

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan, a centrist at the U.S. central bank, participates in a moderated question-and-answer session on policy and the economic outlook before a Commonwealth Club of California luncheon, in San Francisco, Calif. 11 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER

EU member states get an update on the latest on Brexit The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier updates the 27 EU states staying on together on the latest on Brexit before a make-or-break EU summit on Oct.17-18 and Britain's departure date on Oct.31.

11 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/BABIES (PIX) (TV)

EXCLUSIVE- Thousands of children, including babies, at risk in Mexico under U.S. migrant program Thousands of children, including hundreds of infants under age 1, have been sent back to Mexico with their families under a Trump administration policy that forces migrants to wait in dangerous border towns for U.S. immigration court hearings, a Reuters data analysis has found.

11 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-YOVANOVITCH (PIX) (TV)

U.S. diplomat attacked by Trump over Ukraine due before House panels for impeachment probe Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine whom President Donald Trump attacked as "bad news," is due to appear for a closed-door deposition as part of the House of Representatives impeachment enquiry into Trump's alleged effort to pressure the Ukraine president into investigating one of his Democratic rivals in the 2020 presidential election.

11 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT ECUADOR-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Indigenous-led protesters keep the pressure on Moreno government to repeal austerity package More than week-long protests led by indigenous groups continue against President Lenin Moreno's government in an effort to overturn austerity measures including elimination of fuel subsidies. Government seeking to start a dialogue, but arrests rise and reports of abuses by security forces proliferate.

11 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/PROTESTS (TV)

Justice minister scandal galvanizes South Koreans at protests Allegations of corruption against South Korea's justice minister has sparked large street protests from both sides of the political spectrum as the scandal galvanizes South Koreans in a way not seen since protests helped bring down a former president in 2017.

12 Oct USA-ELECTION/LOUISIANA (TV)

Louisiana voters go to polls in first-round of voting for governor Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a moderate Democrat who supports gun rights and opposes abortion, is fighting for a second term in office in a conservative-leaning state. He faces two Republican rivals on Saturday, with voters given a choice between him, U.S. Representative Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone in the state's open primary.

12 Oct CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/USA-KURDS 'We feel a little betrayed:' Kurds in the United States angry at Trump's troop pullback

Kurdish immigrants living in the United States, in pockets from New York to Nashville, voice anger and a sense of betrayal at President Donald Trump's pullback of troops from a key corridor on the Syria-Turkey border that set the stage for an invasion that has killed dozens. 11 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON/WESTERN STARS (PIX) (TV)

Bruce Springsteen brings "Western Stars" concert movie to London See Bruce Springsteen in action in concert movie ''Western Stars'', directed by the music legend - he's expected in London for the film's European premiere.

11 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SPORTS

CHINA-BASKETBALL/NBA (TV) Lakers and Nets play NBA exhibition match in Shenzhen amid China backlash

NBA teams Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets is likely to cancel a post-game news conference after they play a second exhibition game in Shenzhen, following their first in Shanghai this week. NBA has been embroiled in an escalating row with China over comments by a team official in support of protests in Hong Kong. 12 Oct

