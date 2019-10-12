REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels seized control of the center of the Syrian border town of Ras al Ain town on Saturday, a senior Turkish security official said, as Turkey’s offensive against a Kurdish militia in the region entered its fourth day.

TOKYO (Reuters) - One man was killed and more than 3 million people were advised to evacuate as a powerful typhoon bore down on the Japanese capital on Saturday, bringing with it the heaviest rain and winds in 60 years. U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One of the two Florida businessmen who helped U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney investigate his political rival, Democrat Joe Biden, also has been working for the legal team of a Ukrainian oligarch who faces bribery charges in the United States, according to attorneys for the businessmen and the oligarch. USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-TESTIFY/

Ex-envoy tells impeachment inquiry Trump ousted her based on 'false claims' WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine on Friday told a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump that Trump ousted her based on “unfounded and false claims” after she had come under attack by his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday outlined the first phase of a deal to end a trade war with China and suspended a threatened tariff hike, but officials on both sides said much more work needed to be done before an accord could be agreed.

DETROIT/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co took the unusual step of appealing directly to its unionized employees in a blog post on Friday that laid out its latest offer aimed at ending a month-long strike, drawing an angry response from the union that the automaker was trying to “starve ... workers off the picket lines.” ENTERTAINMENT

LONDON (Reuters) - Alicia Vikander plays a murder suspect caught in a love triangle in “Earthquake Bird,” a thriller set in 1989 Tokyo in which the Oscar winner performs in English as well as Japanese. CANADA-SHARKTANK-OLEARY/

Shark Tank star's wife now facing fine, not jail time, after Canada fatal boat crash TORONTO (Reuters) - The wife of Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary is now facing a fine and no jail time after she was charged with careless operation of a vehicle following a boat crash that caused two deaths and three injuries, Canadian prosecutors said on Friday.

Kipchoge runs unofficial marathon in under two hours VIENNA (Reuters) - Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made athletics history on Saturday when he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours although his remarkable effort will not be recognized by the sport’s governing body.

Erik Haula scored his fourth goal of the season to break a second-period tie, and the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes set some team history in a 5-2 victory against the New York Islanders on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C. UPCOMING

Leaders vote in Poland's parliamentary election Leaders and main candidates vote in Poland's parliamentary election, with most polls showing the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) as the likely winners.

Voting underway in Poland's parliamentary election Poles vote in Poland's parliamentary election with recent polls showing the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) partly the likely winner

Poland holds parliamentary election Poland holds a parliamentary election on Sunday that could hand the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party a second term in office, deepening Poland's isolation in the European Union and stoking concern among critics over democratic standards.

USA-RESULTS/OUTLOOK (GRAPHIC) (GRAPHIC) What to watch with Q3 earnings for U.S. companies

U.S. companies are preparing to report third-quarter results following a rocky few months in which they grappled with a U.S.-China trade conflict undermining the business environment and an overall economy that has been showing signs of struggling. 13 Oct

NEPAL-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV) Chinese President Xi visits Nepal, meets PM Sharma Oli

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Nepal and meets Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, according to the Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after he made a two-day visit to India. 13 Oct

