Sunny Deol, Kerala Guv call on PM Modi

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 12-10-2019 22:23 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The Gurdaspur lawmaker met Modi after his return from a two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram.

"MP from Gurdaspur @iamsunnydeol called on PM @narendramodi," PMO India tweeted. Besides Deol, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also met Modi here.

Khan, who was also a Union minister in the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress government, had come out in support of the BJP government on abolishing of triple talaq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
