Sunny Deol, Kerala Guv call on PM Modi

Actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The Gurdaspur lawmaker met Modi after his return from a two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram.

"MP from Gurdaspur @iamsunnydeol called on PM @narendramodi," PMO India tweeted. Besides Deol, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also met Modi here.

Khan, who was also a Union minister in the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress government, had come out in support of the BJP government on abolishing of triple talaq.

