REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL SPAIN-POLITICS-CATALONIA/

Spain jails leaders of Catalan secession bid for sedition MADRID - Spain’s Supreme Court on Monday sentenced nine separatist leaders from Catalonia to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition over their role in a failed bid for independence in October 2017.

SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA/ Syrian troops enter northeastern town after deal with Kurdish forces: state media

BEIRUT/ANKARA - Syria’s troops have entered a northeastern town, Syrian state media said on Monday, after Washington announced it was abruptly pulling out its forces, and its former Kurdish allies reached a deal with Damascus to help resist a Turkish attack. U.S.

NEW-YORK-TRUMP-VIDEO/ White House reporters condemn fake video showing Trump killing press

The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) condemned on Sunday a video that depicted a fake image of U.S. President Donald Trump slaughtering members of the news media, shown at a gathering of his supporters. USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-BIDEN/

Hunter Biden disputes Trump attacks of his work, wades into impeachment fight WASHINGTON - Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, for the first time on Sunday defended his work in Ukraine and China, after sustained criticism from Republican President Donald Trump that has in turn embroiled the White House in an impeachment inquiry.

BUSINESS WEWORK-RESTRUCTURING/

SoftBank seeks control of WeWork through financing package: source SoftBank Group Corp. has prepared a financing package for WeWork Companies Inc that would give it control over the shared office space company, a person familiar with the matter said.

SANTOS-M-A-CONOCOPHILLIPS/ ConocoPhillips quits northern Australia in $1.4 billion sale to Santos

MELBOURNE - ConocoPhillips has agreed to sell its northern Australian business to partner Santos Ltd for $1.39 billion, in a deal that will hike the Australian group’s output by 25% and boost its position in the global gas market. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON-THE-IRISHMAN/ Scorsese says he wanted to 'enrich' past De Niro work with 'The Irishman'

LONDON - Martin Scorsese reunites with Robert De Niro in “The Irishman”, a 3-1/2 hour long mob drama the acclaimed director said he chose to do with his frequent collaborator to build on their past work together rather than replicate it. VIETNAM-SOUTHCHINASEA-FILM/

Vietnam pulls DreamWorks' 'Abominable' film over South China Sea map HANOI - Vietnam has pulled DreamWorks’ animated film “Abominable” from cinemas over a scene featuring a map which shows China’s unilaterally declared “nine-dash line” in the South China Sea, state media reported on Monday.

SPORTS RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-SCO/

Scary to think how much Japan can grow, says captain Leitch YOKOHAMA - Japan captain Michael Leitch said on Monday the potential for his side to grow is "scary" and that while the Rugby World Cup knockout stage will be a step into the unknown for the players they have the mental strength to deal with the pressure.

ICEHOCKEY-CECH/ Ice hockey-Dream debut for nerveless Cech in penalty shootout win

Former Premier League goalkeeper Petr Cech proved himself a cool customer no matter the surface on Sunday, saving twice in a penalty shootout on his ice hockey debut to help fourth division Guildford Phoenix beat Swindon Wildcats 2. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/SANDERS (PIX) (TV)

After heart attack, campaign battles to keep Bernie Sanders in presidential race Since he was hospitalized in Nevada last week, Bernie Sanders has cancelled all campaign events, with nothing in his schedule until the Ohio debate on Tuesday. Without a candidate on the campaign trail, and with Democratic party insiders writing off his already floundering campaign, staffers have sought to reassure supporters he’s still a viable presidential pick.

14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-IMPEACHMENT (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-Democratic presidential candidates on impeaching Donald Trump Twelve Democrats hoping to replace Donald Trump in the White House hold their fourth debate on Tuesday just three weeks after an impeachment inquiry ensnared the Republican president in a pitched battle with Democrats in Congress.

14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (FACTBOX)

Six things to watch at the Democratic debate in Ohio Twelve Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage in Westerville, Ohio, on Tuesday in the party’s fourth debate of the nominating contest for the November 2020 U.S. election. Some moments to watch for during the debate.

14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CZECH-CAMBODIA/

Cambodia's PM visiting Czech Republic Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen visits Prague, meeting his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis. Press briefing at 12:30 p.m. local time (1030 GMT).

14 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT-DEBATE (PIX) (TV)

British lawmakers debate Queen's Speech after opening of parliament British lawmakers debate Prime Minister Boris Johnson's legislative agenda after it was announced by Queen Elizabeth during the official State Opening of Parliament.

14 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT AZERBAIJAN-SUMMIT/ (TV)

The Turkic Council summit to be held in Baku Presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are expected to attend. Uzbekistan is due to join the regional alliance at the summit.

Oct 15 SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

South Africa's Zuma due in court to face corruption charges South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma is due in court to answer corruption charges over a 1990s arms deal. He denies wrongdoing.

Oct 15 BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Irish Central Bank Governor, Deputy Governor news conference on Brexit preparations New Irish Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf speaks to the media for the first time at a media briefing on financial sector preparations for Brexit being led by his deputy overseeing those plans, Ed Sibley.

Oct 15 POLAND-COAL/PARLIAMENT

Poland's parliament to discuss new mining law Poland's lower house of the parliament is expected to discuss a proposed legislation that would give the government the option to build new coal mines without the consent of local authorities and communities.

Oct 15 CANADA-ELECTION/POLLS (PIX)

Canadian poll results ahead of Oct. 21 federal election Canadians will vote in a federal election on Oct. 21. A summary of polls tracking party voting intentions at a national level and published by the media will be updated weekly or as results are published.

Oct 15 USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-ANALYSIS

Analysis of the fourth Democratic presidential debate A spot analysis of the fourth Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential campaign.

Oct 15 USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (PIX) (TV)

Democrats hold fourth round of presidential debates in Ohio The fourth round of Democratic presidential debates, sponsored and coordinated by CNN and the New York Times, will be held on Oct.15. Twelve candidates will face off at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.

Oct 15 USA-TRUMP/VANCE

New York prosecutors due to file brief in Trump tax return appeal Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is scheduled to file a brief opposing Donald Trump's appeal of an order allowing Vance to obtain his tax returns. The brief is due by 5 pm.

Oct 15 USA-ELECTION/SPENDING

Presidential hopefuls disclose campaign spending details Presidential candidates are required to disclose their campaign financial details, detailing their donors and how they are spending the money.

Oct 15 USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-CANDIDATES

How the 12 candidates performed in the Ohio debate A roundup of the debate performances by the 12 Democratic candidates on stage on Oct. 15.

Oct 15 USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-MOMENTS

Key moments from the Democratic debate in Ohio A factbox with the key exchanges and moments from the debate.

Oct 15 MOZAMBIQUE-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Mozambique to hold general election Mozambique holds presidential, legislative and provincial elections.

Oct 15 CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

UKRAINE-CRISIS/RALLY (PIX) (TV) Thousands expected to march in Kiev against autonomy plan for eastern Ukraine

War veterans plan to march through central Kiev to protest against what they fear are unacceptable concessions by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the search for a settlement with Russia for the rebel-held eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Rally coincides with Defender's Day in Ukraine. 14 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-ERDOGAN Erdogan visits Azerbaijan and may talk about Turkey's offensive in Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Baku in Azerbaijan for a summit of the Turkic Council and may comment on Turkey's offensive in northeast Syria. Oct 15

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS ZIMBABWE-MINING/ (PIX)

Zimbabwe reveals plans to grow mining industry, biggest export earner Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa to announce plans on how the government intends to grow mining to a $12 billion industry in the next four years. The government is trying to attract investment especially in platinum and lithium to expand production and export earnings, which stood at around $3.2 billion last year.

Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT BRAZIL-AGRICULTURE/

Brazil farm ministry to launch strategy through 2022 Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias will announce the ministry's 18 strategic priorities for farm policy through the end of President Jair Bolsonaro's first term in 2022.

14 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT AUSTRALIA-RBA/MINUTES

Minutes of the RBA's Oct policy meeting Minutes of the RBA's Oct policy meeting

15 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT EMIRATES-RUSSIA/ (PIX)

Russia's Putin to visit UAE Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Abu Dhabi.

Oct 15 ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-BOOKER/ (PIX) Winner of 2019 Booker Prize announced in London

Six books, including Margaret Atwood's "The Testaments" and Salman Rushdie's "Quichotte", compete for the Booker Prize, the annual literary award recognizing “the best original novel written in English and published in the UK”. 14 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

TELEVISION-THE MORNING SHOW/ (TV) Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston talk about their Apple TV show

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston talk about their new Apple TV show "The Morning Show" Oct 15

BRITAIN-ROYALS/PAKISTAN (PIX) (TV) Britain's Prince William and wife Kate visit Pakistan

Britain's Prince William and wife Kate visit Pakistan from October 14-18 in a trip that will take them to Islamabad, Lahore and parts of the country's north, and will focus on climate change, access to education and security. Oct 15

