Poland's PiS loses control of upper house - opposition politician

Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice PiS party has lost control of the upper house of parliament, the leader of one of the opposition parties, Katarzyna Lubnauer, said on Twitter on Monday.

"Senate won back. Thanks to the agreement of opposition parties, the opposition will have the majority in the Senate," she wrote.

Also Read: Will consider withdrawing plea for Shivpal's disqualification if he agrees for merger: SP leader

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)