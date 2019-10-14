Owaisi attacks Maha over deaths on pockmarked Kalyan roads

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday criticised the Maharashtra government over the recent fatal accidents caused by pothole-ridden roads in Kalyan in Thane district. Addressing an election rally at Kalyan for party candidate Aiaz Moulavi, Owaisi took a swipe at the "poor infrastructure".

He also attacked Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. "Sophisticated technology to land on the moon is developed in the country but good quality bridges and roads are not being constructed," he said, apparently referring to Mission Chandrayaan 2.

Owaisi said at least six people from Kalyan lost their lives due to accidents caused by pothole-ridden roads. "Who is responsible for the deaths of innocent people? However, the ruling party seems not bothered," he added.

The Hyderabad MP alleged that demonetisation and GST rollout has destroyed livelihood of small traders. "The country is witnessing the highest unemployment in the last 45 years but the Centre has waived loans of the corporates who have duped banks to the tune of Rs 1.75 lakh crores," he said.

