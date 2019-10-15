International Development News
Top U.S. Republican says Trump's sanctions on Turkey 'do not go far enough'

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 15-10-2019 04:30 IST
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

The top Republican on the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday said President Donald Trump's economic sanctions against Turkey do not go far enough.

"We appreciate the Administration's planned sanctions, but it does not go far enough to punish Turkey for its egregious offenses in Syria," U.S. Representative Mike McCaul's office said in a statement.

COUNTRY : United States
