Top U.S. Republican says Trump's sanctions on Turkey 'do not go far enough'

The top Republican on the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday said President Donald Trump's economic sanctions against Turkey do not go far enough.

"We appreciate the Administration's planned sanctions, but it does not go far enough to punish Turkey for its egregious offenses in Syria," U.S. Representative Mike McCaul's office said in a statement.

Also Read: US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in impeachment inquiry

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)