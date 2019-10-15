Brazil federal police investigate head of President Bolsonaro's party PSL - source

Brazilian federal police launched a corruption probe on Tuesday to investigate the head of President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing Social Liberal Party (PSL), Luciano Bivar, a police source told Reuters.

In a statement, police said "Operation Guinhol" was investigating whether representatives of a political party had concealed transfers of party funds in the northeastern state of Pernambuco.

According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, PSL is the party under investigation and search warrants related to PSL's president, Bivar, were being executed.

