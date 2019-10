Brexit minister Steve Barclay said on Wednesday he would not consider accepting a delay to Britain's EU exit beyond Oct. 31, even if it was only used to tie up the necessary legal requirements of an agreement.

"No, I think it is important that we leave on the 31st of October," Barclay told a parliamentary committee.

