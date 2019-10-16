Respect Amarinder's offer to hold Parkash Purb celebrations jointly: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Wednesday that he respects the Punjab government's offer to celebrate 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Sultanpur Lodhi under the aegis of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism. To resolve the logjam with Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) over organising the function on November 12, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday spoke to Akal Takht Jathedar or chief Giani Harpreet Singh over phone while his cabinet colleagues Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met him to convey the state government's proposal.

Badal claimed that his party has been batting for holding joint celebrations from the beginning. "But what pained me is the fact that barely two hours after his ministers had presented the letter to Akal Takht Jathedar, Captain (Amarinder Singh) told media that SGPC could take care of religious events inside the gurdwara, while the state government would look after the function outside it," he said.

"The entire Sikh Sangat all over the world want joint celebration of Guru Nanak's Parkash Purb and Captain should not put any rider or condition on his offer for celebrating it under the command of Akal Takht Sahib," Badal added. The former Punjab deputy chief minister was talking to reporters after addressing a poll rally for BJP-SAD nominee Rajesh Bagha here.

On the government's decision to release five cops convicted of fake encounters during militancy, Badal said, "One cannot compare remission of sentence of Sikhs who had completed their term in jails with the human rights violation by men in uniform." He said those who perpetrated human rights violation should be made to complete their sentences.

Earlier, addressing the rally, Badal said that SAD-BJP alliance was so rock-solid that "we will live and die together". "It is not a political alliance. It is an alliance for peace, amity and communal harmony in Punjab. Anti-Punjab forces were spreading rumours to the contrary," he said.

Calling Amarinder "ahankari raja" (arrogant king), he said the bypolls will teach him a lesson. He alleged that not even a rupee has been given as compensation to the flood-hit people of Shahkot and Sultanpur Lodhi.

