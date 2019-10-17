International Development News
U.S. House overwhelmingly backs resolution condemning Trump's withdrawal from Syria

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 17-10-2019 00:45 IST
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to condemn President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. forces from northeastern Syria, clearing the way for Turkey's offensive against the Kurds.

The vote was 354 to 60 for the resolution, as dozens of Trump's fellow Republicans joined the majority Democrats in favor.

COUNTRY : United States
